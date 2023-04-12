House of the Dragon is no longer the sole successor to Game of Thrones on HBO. The company has just announced a new series set in Westeros, called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which will depict the adventures of the titular Ser Duncan the Tall before the fall of the Targaryen dynasty.

George R. R. Martin had already revealed several TV shows based on his fictional world were in the works at HBO, but it seems that at least one more of these, dealing with his spin-off novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is getting the straight-to-series order by the powers that be.

Check out the announcement below, highlighting the show’s rather long title and referencing the first novella, The Hedge Knight.

A century before @GameofThrones, there was Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.



Executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis, A Knight of the #SevenKingdoms: The Hedge Knight has received a straight to series order. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/MRPUke5Upt — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

The story of Ser Duncan the Tall — told through The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight — takes place before Game of Thrones. This is what you would call a burgeoning hero’s quest, with the legendary Duncan traveling through the Seven Kingdoms and getting into all sorts of different shenanigans with his sidekick, Egg. Of course, Westeros initiates might know the trusty esquire by another name, and that is Aegon V Targaryen, fifth of his name, and the fifteenth king of the Targaryen line.

Fans collectively refer to Duncan and Aegon’s adventures as the “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” though the latest illustrated edition is known as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

As for The Hedge Knight series, this latest live-action adaptation will be once again overseen by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, who serves as showrunner on House of the Dragon.