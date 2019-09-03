HBO Announces Premiere Date For Watchmen TV Series

When it comes to the comic book medium, there tend to be a handful of standout titles readers often regard as being akin to holy writ. More often than not, two of the most highly acclaimed contributions to the industry are swiftly referenced whenever a conversation such as this arises, and they’re both products of the 1980’s. These are, of course, Watchmen and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

When it comes to Watchmen specifically, that hadn’t been branched out until more recent years. Following the big screen adaptation in 2009, not much time went by before DC began putting out prequel miniseries under the banner of Before Watchmen. And more recently, they released a sequel of their own, Doomsday Clock, that integrates characters like Rorschach, Dr. Manhattan and Ozymandias into the DC Universe itself.

HBO, meanwhile, is developing an alternative sequel for television, still titled Watchmen. Though it may be to the chagrin of co-creator Alan Moore, Damon Lindelof will fearlessly add his own touch to the lore, regardless. And as of today, we can confirm the premiere date: Sunday, October 20th.

If you need to be brought up to speed, know that quite the impressive cast has been assembled. Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk have each been confirmed to star.

For more, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, WATCHMEN embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Will you be tuning in next month for the series premiere of Watchmen? Let us know in the comments section below!