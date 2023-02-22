HBO boss has bad news for anyone expecting ‘House of the Dragon’ to return anytime soon

Season one of House of the Dragon ended with a bang, with anticipation for season two on the rise. Unfortunately, HBO has some unfortunate news when it comes to the show’s production, as well as its release date.

HBO Max’s Content CEO Casey Bloys has confirmed with Variety that season two will not be released until the summer of 2024. However, there is also the possibility for that date to be pushed back. According to Bloys, season two will require the same amount of effort as season one to make it a success. At the same time, it’s currently unknown how many episodes season two will receive.

Fortunately, Bloys gave some reassurance to fans, saying that he’s open to more episodes as long as the show’s scripts and prospects “feel really good” to him.

“Remember to get House of the Dragon following up from Game of Thrones, we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got House of the Dragon. To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what’s going to work. So we’re currently doing that. I’m not opposed to any number of shows. There’s probably a natural limit to how many fans want, but I’m open to any as long as we feel really good about the scripts and the prospects for a series.”

Days after season one’s premiere, HBO announced that the show’s second season has been greenlit. Fans anticipated that season two would focus on the early days of “Dance of the Dragons” — the civil war among factions of the Targaryens after Rhaenyra’s son was killed by Amemond, King Aegon’s brother. Bloys explained how it’s not usual for HBO to create spin-off series of a successful TV show. But executives were so impressed with the world that George R.R. Martin created that it led to House of the Dragon being produced.

“When we started talking about doing a ‘Thrones’ prequel that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, ‘This is crazy. What are you doing?’ That said, I think that there’s something about the universe that George created that lent itself to [spin-offs]. There’s a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles.”

House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022, and received a collective score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with each episode receiving an average score higher than 80. The show won two Golden Globe awards in 2023, for Best Television Series – Drama, and Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for Emma D’Arcy‘s performance.

All episodes of House of the Dragon season one are available to stream on HBO Max.