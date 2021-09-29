HBO Max And Cartoon Network Announce Scooby-Doo October Celebration Schedule

Scoobtober is nearly here! HBO Max and Cartoon Network have once again announced plans to honor the ghost-hunting Great Dane this October with a Scooby-Doo celebration that will be lasting throughout next month, beginning this Friday, October 1st. The season schedule includes classic Scooby movies and brand-new TV episodes.

As per Collider, the celebration gets started with the latest episodes from the current series in the Scooby franchise – the thirteenth in its history – Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? If you’ve never seen it before, each episode sees Scoob, Shaggy and the gang teaming up with an iconic fictional character – say, Batman or Wonder Woman – or a famous actor or celebrity to solve a mystery. Details about who will be joining Mystery Inc. in these new eps have yet to be revealed, but previous guest stars include Cher, Sean Astin, Jessica Biel, Lucy Liu and Jason Sudeikis.

What’s more, more than 20 Scooby-Doo movies will be able to be streamed on HBO Max, along with all of Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!, the series that came before Guess Who?. Meanwhile, Cartoon Network will premiere the iconic character’s most recent cinematic release, 2020 CG-animated movie Scoob!, for the first time on the channel during ACME Night on October 24th at 6PM ET.

Scooby-Doo Reboot Scoob! Images Reveal First Look At Fred And Velma 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

All in all, Cartoon Network plans to air over 17 hours of Scooby-Doo programming across the month-long Scoobtober celebration. From 9am to 12pm ET every Sunday morning, two films from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s Scooby-Doo library will air, culminating in 2020’s Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! – featuring Cassandra Peterson’s Elvira – and another showing of Scoob! on October 31st. Scooby-Doo episodes can also be viewed on the CN app.

Here’s the full schedule for Cartoon Network’s Scooby-Doo movie line-up (9:00-12:00 p.m. ET/PT):

Sunday, Oct. 3:

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob

Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost

Sunday, Oct. 10:

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost

Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness

Sunday, Oct. 17:

Scooby-Doo! and Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon

Sunday, Oct. 24:

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery

Scoob! (6:00 p.m. – ACME Night – Broadcast Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 31:

Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo!

Scoob!

Scooby-Doo fans might also want to know that animated movie Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog became available to buy and rent on digital on September 14th.