HBO Max Reportedly Developing New Swamp Thing Show

DC Universe’s Swamp Thing has a brief but very interesting history, having initially been released onto a dying platform and then being canceled before the first run of episodes had even finished airing. Ironically, though, the series went on to become something of a cult favorite, despite the plug being pulled before it even had a chance to catch on.

The CW ended up acquiring the rights and re-airing the first season to a much wider and more receptive audience, and also went to the trouble of connecting it to the Arrowverse by recycling some archival footage during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which inevitably led to whisperings that a potential revival could be on the cards.

So far, nothing has come of that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that a new Swamp Thing show is in the works at HBO Max, but the tipster doesn’t offer any additional information. Of course, over the last few months, we’ve heard various rumors that the series is coming back on both Warner Bros.’ streaming service and The CW, while there’ve also been conflicting reports that it won’t happen at all.

The most likely scenario at this point is that the show will be wiped from existence entirely and we’ll see the mossy antihero given the full-blown reboot treatment. The character has longstanding ties to the Justice League Dark team, who are getting their own project on HBO Max with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot at the helm and an entirely new ensemble on board, which eliminates the likes of Matt Ryan’s John Constantine and presumably Derek Mears’ Swamp Thing as well. But it could also end up spinning off into a number of solo shows in the long run.