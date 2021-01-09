HBO Max Reportedly Discussing Green Lantern: The Animated Series Revival

From a feature film standpoint, Marvel may be streets ahead when it comes to the volume, quality and general consistency of their output, but nobody can deny that DC’s animated universe is miles out in front of what’s being created by their longtime comic book rivals.

Dating all the way back to the classic Batman: The Animated Series, DC’s two-dimensional movies and TV shows have set an incredibly high bar, spawning a loyal following and generating a lucrative revenue stream for the company in the process. The recently announced third season of Harley Quinn signals the popular show becoming a full-time HBO Max exclusive, and based on how heavily superhero content is going to factor into the streaming service’s continued expansion, more projects are undoubtedly on the way.

There’s already an animated Aquaman miniseries in the works that’s being produced by James Wan, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that both a Green Lantern and Justice League Dark show were heading to the platform before either one was officially announced – that a real blast from the past could be set for a revival.

According to our intel, talks are underway surrounding bringing back Green Lantern: The Animated Series, with the plan being to produce a new season. The Cartoon Network original was given the green light to follow in the wake of the 2011 movie, but when the infamous dud bombed at the box office, its animated counterpart was canned after just a single run.

Green Lantern: The Animated Series remains a favorite among many fans, though, and doubling down on one of DC’s most marketable characters would further bolster and enhance HBO Max’s lineup of original programming.