HBO Max Reportedly Eyeing Oscar Isaac For Constantine

Oscar Isaac has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood over the last few years, and his schedule is so packed for the foreseeable future that he’s barely even going to have the time to catch his breath.

The 42 year-old has Warner Bros.’ sci-fi epic Dune in the can and awaiting release this coming October, and he’ll no doubt be hitting the promotional trail hard for Denis Villenueve’s risky $165 million blockbuster, while he’s got dark comedy Big Gold Brick and crime drama The Card Counter both set to arrive before the end of 2021.

Isaac is currently hard at work shooting HBO’s prestige miniseries Scenes from a Marriage opposite Jessica Chastain, while social media videos making the rounds have also seen the Star Wars alum showing off his newfound martial arts skills. Not only is he set for the title role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s six-episode streaming exclusive Moon Knight, but he’s signed on to play Solid Snake in Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ long-gestating Metal Gear Solid movie.

Despite being such a busy man, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that HBO Max want Isaac to play Constantine as part of the small screen universe set to kick off with J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark. The tipster doesn’t offer any additional details or information, but a Guatemalan-born star in their early 40s is a long way away from the 20-something Riz Ahmed type that the studio was rumored to be searching for. Isaac is a great actor, but his style and established onscreen persona just feels all wrong for Constantine, without mentioning that he simply doesn’t appear to have the time to become an integral part of yet another sprawling interconnected universe.