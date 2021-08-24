HBO Max Reportedly Wants Female-Led Mortal Kombat Show

Not everyone was unanimous in their praise for this year’s adaptation of NetherRealm’s infamously gory fighting game franchise, but Mortal Kombat certainly proved, at the very least, that a healthy appetite exists for more adventures in Earthrealm. Indeed, director Simon McQuoid’s feature-length debut smashed a number of records when it debuted on HBO Max back in the spring, even beating out the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong in sheer viewership numbers despite having but a fraction of the latter’s budget.

It goes without saying, then, that Warner Bros. will be eager to expand upon that solid foundation by investing more money into creating ambitious sequels and likely numerous spinoffs. Rumors have been floating around for several months suggesting that exactly that is in the works, and WGTC has recently learned of one such project reportedly in the early stages of development.

New Mortal Kombat Poster Puts Scorpion And Sub-Zero Front And Center 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to sources, WarnerMedia wants to produce a female-led show set in the Mortal Kombat universe. While the project’s infancy naturally means little else besides the fact it is currently known, one can likely presume that Australian actress Jessica McNamee, who plays Sonya Blade in this year’s reboot, would receive top billing. Though who else would be joining the Special Forces operative is something of a head-scratcher.

Kitana and Jade, both extremely popular characters, could be present, though it’s likely the pair would make their debut in a mainline film first before showing up elsewhere. On the opposite side of the moral spectrum, Queen Sindel, Mileena, Sheeva, and countless other villainous women could star, although one of these is already considered quite dead in this canon. Death rarely means the end in Mortal Kombat, of course, and we’ll just have to wait and see if these plans ever come to fruition. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on the report down below!