Sonya Blade Reportedly In Line For Mortal Kombat Spinoff Show

WarnerMedia may have described the movie as a “top asset”, but the company are still dragging their heels when it comes to giving a sequel to Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat reboot the green light, even though we’ve been expecting it to be a mere formality for a while now.

It’s been over three months since the martial arts fantasy actioner premiered in theaters and on HBO Max, and while it topped out with a box office total of just $83 million against a $55 million budget, the pandemic was a huge factor in how high it could realistically fly, while it was reported to have scored a massive number of views on streaming.

The potential is there to create a sprawling multimedia universe that encompasses live-action sequels, prequels, spinoffs and episodic shows, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Justice League Dark was in the works for HBO Max long before it was announced with J.J. Abrams’ executive producing – that Sonya Blade could be in line for her own series.

Scorpion And Sub-Zero Prepare For Battle In Mortal Kombat BTS Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

No offense to Jessica McNamee, who did the best she could with the material she was handed, but her Sonya didn’t leave much of an impression in Mortal Kombat, a lot of which had to do with her being saddled with the unfortunate role of main exposition machine, painstakingly outlining the mythology to Lewis Tan’s Cole Young.

As a human character that doesn’t boast abilities as special as her counterparts, though, a Mortal Kombat series focusing on Sonya would be able to keep the production costs down to minimal levels while still tying itself into whatever overarching mythology Warner Bros. are intending to build.