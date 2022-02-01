HBO Max’s ‘Titans’ casts three new DC supervillains for season four

Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and his team of young heroes are about to face a trio of new supervillains pulled from the pages of DC Comics in the upcoming fourth season of Titans. Following on from the likes of Trigon, Deathstroke, and the Scarecrow in previous seasons, fans of the hit HBO Max superhero series now know who the gang will be battling against next time around.

As revealed by Deadline, Titans is adding The Originals star Joseph Morgan and Franka Potente (Taboo) as regulars for its next run. Morgan, most known as Klaus in The CW’s Vampire Diaries universe of shows, will play Brother Blood, with Potente portraying Mother Mayhem. Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) is also boarding the show in a recurring role as Jinx.

DC fans may be familiar with these characters from their previous screen appearances. Blood was a major antagonist on Arrow season two and also featured in the Teen Titans animated series, as did Jinx. Mother Mayhem, one of Blood’s loyal acolytes and a high-ranking member of his Church of Blood, has been seen in animated film Teen Titans: The Judas Contract.

Joseph Morgan in The Originals (second from right); via The CW

Morgan’s Blood is described as an “introvert with a strong intelligence and a hidden darker nature.” Potente’s Mayhem is a “natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her” and a “predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world.” Ambalavanar’s recurring role as Jinx is labeled as a “quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with a joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.”

Thwaites is likely to be joined once again by the likes of Anna Diop (Starfire), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Teagan Croft (Raven), and Joshua Orpin (Superboy), though season three left a few of the heroes’ futures in question. No release date has been announced as yet, but we can probably expect Titans season four to premiere on HBO Max sometime in the last quarter of 2022.