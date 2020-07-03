HBO Reportedly Wants To Make A Game Of Thrones Sequel Miniseries

As George R.R. Martin once promised, Game of Thrones ended on a bittersweet note. Though it seems that HBO wishes to revisit the story in the near future and address some of its forsaken plot points.

The final season of HBO’s hit fantasy show, for lack of a better word, was utterly underwhelming. Not only did the showrunners fail to live up to the expectations of an audience who’d been waiting for more than two years to see the conclusion of the story, but they also dropped the ball on several narrative elements that they’d spent years and years building up. For one thing, the Night King’s arc as a menacing villain who heralded the end of times, or what the show referred to as “a long winter,” only lasted a couple of days. And then, the writers rushed the story and burned through two seasons’ worth of storytelling in just three episodes, resulting in a lot of backlash from the fans.

Now, it seems that the network wants to rectify this mistake by developing a sequel miniseries. In fact, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw and Paramount is rebooting the Transformers franchise, both of which turned out to be true – the planned miniseries – which isn’t 100% going ahead but is being discussed – would pick up after the finale and HBO is hoping that Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke would return for it, among others.

Game Of Thrones Series Finale Photos 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As fans recall, Jon killed Daenerys in the series finale, which prompted Bran the Broken to banish him from the Seven Kingdoms. But apparently, HBO wants both actors back and the plot will seemingly involve Dany coming back to life somehow.

That’s all we’ve got to share for now, but tell us, would you be into seeing HBO bringing us a Game of Thrones sequel to set things straight? As usual, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.