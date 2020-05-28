Kit Harington Still Hasn’t Watched The Game Of Thrones Finale

The final season of Game of Thrones sparked a lot of rage and controversy and ended up disappointing many fans who had ardently followed the show for more than 8 years. It seems, though, that some of the actors took the unsatisfying resolutions harder than most.

There was a time when no televisions series could even hope to become as popular and prominent as HBO’s Game of Thrones. The intense chronicles of Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms were the perfect blend of medieval and fantasy, bringing in viewers by the millions as each season passed. In fact, even the show’s narrative gained momentum at every step, all leading to what seemed like the most epic final season in the history of television. I mean, who could blame fans for thinking that the producers were going to absolutely knock it out of the park with the final season, especially since they took a hell of a long time to make it?

Alas, the conclusion was not only rushed, but also utterly unsatisfying and nonsensical. Even several cast members have since complained about the narrative direction that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss chose for the finale. One criticism, in particular, is the fate of Jon Snow, whose lineage as a Targaryen proved useless by the end of series. Apparently, though, actor Kit Harington thinks that what we saw was the best decision for his character.

During a recent Q&A session, Harington had the following to say about Jon Snow’s fate:

“When people say to me, ‘I wish you’d been on the Throne or I wish you’d been with Dany on the Throne,’ I disagree because Jon’s place was always in the North. He’s never have been happy in the South. He’s like Ned Stark. Ned goes to the South he’s in danger… [Jon] belongs North of the Wall.”

The actor also casually revealed that he still hasn’t watched the series finale. Of course, we don’t really blame him. The show had built Jon up to be the ultimate ruler of Westeros for seven seasons. I mean, subverting expectations is fine, so long as it makes sense in the context of the narrative. Subverting expectations for the sake of subverting expectations, meanwhile, is something that always backfires, and the fact that the final season of Game of Thrones is so divisive goes a long way to prove that point.

Did you find the conclusion satisfying, though? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below.