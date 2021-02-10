HBO Reportedly Has Plans For 20 More Years Of Game Of Thrones

As one of the most-watched TV shows of all time, it’s hardly surprising to hear that HBO doesn’t want to give up on Game of Thrones just yet. In fact, the network is apparently planning to keep Westeros alive in live-action for at least another 20 years.

In a lot of ways, George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire strived to make high fantasy more appealing to general audiences. Though it wasn’t until 2011’s highly successful adaptation from D.B. Weiss and David Benioff that the world of the Seven Kingdoms exploded in popularity. By the time the eighth and final season premiered, GOT had hundreds of millions of fans around the globe. However, the producers failed to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the series, which essentially made the story’s ending as controversial and divisive as it was middling and disappointing.

There’s hope for Westeros yet, though. As is the case with many other works of fantasy, Martin has created a visceral world with an extensive history and lore, meaning that there are still a lot of untold narratives that would make great successors to Game of Thrones as prequel stories. And according to a new report by insider Daniel Richtman, who shared the scoop on his personal Patreon page, HBO has plans for at least 20 more years of the franchise.

He doesn’t offer up any further details on what might be coming our way, but we’ve already seen evidence of their intention to continue on with the brand. For instance, we’ve got prequel show House of the Dragon in development now, with Matt Smith set to star.

The network was developing another prequel series, too, featuring Naomi Watts and taking place during the Long Night, depicting the legendary war between the Others (White Walkers) and the First Men. HBO may’ve canceled that particular Game of Thrones project, but it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve forsaken the idea altogether.

Tell us, though, which period of Westeros do you wish for them to explore next? Let us know in the comments below.