‘He knows what he wants and he’s emotionally mature’: Could Blake Moynes become ‘The Bachelor?’

He tried to find lasting love on The Bachelorette seasons 16 and 17 — winning his second season and getting engaged to the one and only Katie Thurston — as well as Bachelor In Paradise season 9, however, Blake Moynes is still #SingleAF after three years of trying his luck within Bachelor Nation.

As for his most recent endeavor, Blake Moynes pursued a relationship with Jess Girod during his time on Bachelor In Paradise season 9 — even though she is 24 years old and he is 33 years old — however, after determining that his relationship with Jess was nowhere near where it should have been with the highly-anticipated finale approaching, the pair went their separate ways on November 30, resulting in the Canada native self-eliminating from the show.

“I feel like I’ve had a taste of what love is here, and I feel like we’re not getting there at all… As much as we want this to work, it’s not going to.”

After failing to find lasting love on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, only one more show is needed to complete Blake’s trifecta: The Bachelor.

Because of this, viewers have just one burning question: Are the producers preparing for Blake to be the lead of The Bachelor someday? Keep scrolling to see what fans of the franchise are saying via Reddit…

@feverpony kicked off the conversation via Reddit, garnering 30 upvotes and 25 comments.

“Are they setting up Blake to be The Bachelor eventually? I know I personally love him even more after watching him on Paradise. He’s now looked for love 3 times and failed. He left right when he knew that Jess wasn’t into him. He didn’t waste time just hanging around the beach just to be there. I kind of feel like he may be The Bachelor in 2024!”

Naturally, dozens of viewers were in agreement, likely due to the fact that Blake stole the hearts of everyone based on his behavior on Bachelor In Paradise this fall. Seriously though, who wouldn’t wanna date this hunk?

“I would love to see him as The Bachelor. Hopefully Blake would be open to it.” “I think Blake is fun and charismatic enough to be entertaining TV, and he seems like he falls easily which tends to be messy even if someone handles it as well as they possibly can. Rachel Lindsay was a lead who was mature and knew what she wanted, and that was still a stellar season.” “I’d personally love a Blake season. I feel like he knows what he wants and he’s emotionally mature. The only thing is I would like to see women be in the same boat! No young 20s (saying that as a young 20-year-old myself lol).”

With fans of the franchise arguing that Blake Moynes is getting a similar edit to Nick Viall — the lead of The Bachelor season 21 — could a stint on the beloved competition series be in the near future? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with both Blake and The Bachelor on social media until further notice.