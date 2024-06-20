‘Heart Is Full’: ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 14 Star Jason Tartick Goes Official With a Famous TikTok Celebrity

The fan-favorite contestant from The Bachelorette season 14, Jason Tartick sparked rumors with a popular influencer. Previously, the reality TV star was engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe for four years, until they decided to part ways with one another.

Since then, the Bachelor Nation celebrity has kept his personal life private as he didn’t want to disclose who he was dating. With the public’s involvement in his life, Tartick thought it was best to keep his new girlfriend’s identity a secret until a strong connection had been formed.

On June 14, 2024, Jason Tartick hard launched his partner through a joint post on Instagram. Fans were surprised but happy at this unexpected crossover between the reality TV star and Titkok influencer. Apart from the cute pictures, Jason also wrote a heartfelt caption for his girlfriend narrating how grateful he is to have her in his life.

Jason Tartick is dating influencer Kat Stickler after ending his engagement

Fans might recognize Jason’s girlfriend Kat Stickler from her humorous videos online. Before starting her career as an influencer, Kat’s official account was shared by her ex-husband Mike Stickler.

The couple used to share their day-to-day lives, prank videos, and relationship milestones on their family account. Mike and Kat got married soon after they started dating, this was back in March 2019. Nine months after their wedding, the influencer couple welcomed their daughter, Mary-Katherine, MK to the family.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out between Kat and Mike Stickler, and by March 2021 Kat had already filed for divorce. However, they decided to co-parent their daughter despite parting ways. Kat has also opened up about what being a single mother is like, she told The House Magazine in 2023 that MK is her “number one priority.”

Stickler also mentioned that with Mike’s presence as a father and her mom’s help, she has progressed in her career. But her daughter comes first before work obligations and other responsibilities, Kat said:

MK will always be my number one priority. I consider my career in itself a parental responsibility, which helps alleviate some of that all too familiar mom guilt that finds its way to me whenever I’m away from her due to work commitments.”

Back in April, the single mom was spotted with Jason Tartick at his book launch Talk Money to Me in New York City. During the after-party, Jason gave a mini shout-out to Kat stating that Stickler was an ” amazing person, lovely, great mother [and] hilarious content creator.”

Opening up about his recent breakup, Jason told People that he was hesitant to share his dating life with others and talk openly about it. After his four-year relationship ended, the Bachelor Nation star was unsure of publically announcing that he had already committed. He expressed how scary and new the entire experience of dating while being famous was like:

Due to such a public breakup, even when I think about the idea of talking openly about my dating life, I get like, ‘Oh, That scares me,’ the whole idea of dating is relatively new to me.”

Now that Jason has posted pictures with his girlfriend, fans know they are serious about one another. In one of his photos, Jason revealed that Kat visited his family home during the Father’s Day weekend and met his family. This is a huge milestone for the new couple.

Later, Jason shared a heartfelt moment with his fans when Kat got off an airplane to stay back at his place. After their first date, Kat had to leave town for the next day but realized that staying back, with her boyfriend would be better. Unintentionally, the couple ended up recreating the Rachel and Ross scene from Friends. Jason described the sweet moment as:

The flight attendant asked where she was going and all she said was “I’m gonna go see a boy I just met!!” and then all the passengers started clapping and cheering and she left the plane and that night we had our first dinner where it was just us.”

Fans can’t get enough of these two love birds. Viewers hope to see the new couple in a reality TV show together, lets see whether Kat and Jason plan on joining a new project. Till then, fans can follow Kat and Jason’s respective Instagram accounts to witness more cute moments of them with each other.

