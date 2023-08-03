‘Heartstopper’ season 2 catches lightning in a bottle twice with fresh Rotten Tomatoes score

The show keeps up its high standards of excellence, according to critics.

You only get to have that first season once. Plenty of shows are amazing out the gate, get a bunch of hype and then poop the bed on the second season. Shows like Big Little Lies, True Detective, and Prison Break all didn’t quite live up to the hype. Looks like that might not be the case for Heartstopper.

The show is a coming-of-age tale on Netflix about Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) falling in love with Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) at school. The show instantly became a hit with fans and critics alike, and the first season received a spectacular 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and 96% audience score.

Season 2 received the same score! It got 100% from critics and an audience score of 97%. Not too shabby. Here’s what critics are saying about the new season. The San Jose Mercury News said the show “is a gem, and remains perhaps the most uplifting, refreshingly optimistic and utterly charming series currently running on TV.”

Rolling Stone said it’s “a show overflowing with emotions — both joyous and terrifying ones — in a way that’s palpable whether you’re close in age to its main characters or more in the teacher or parent demographic.”

The London Evening Standard said “Is Heartstopper a particularly realistic portrayal of teenage life? You’re probably asking the wrong person, but I suspect not. Either way though, it makes for incredibly heartwarming, if slightly rose-tinted, viewing.”

That’s the thing about this show – it’s a joy gun pointed right at everyone’s brain, and this season somehow manages to continue all the magic from the last. Heartstopper season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.