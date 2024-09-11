‘He’d be a riot’: A ‘Survivor 47’ castaway dreams of the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ star he’d love to have visit him in the jungle

While the entire Survivor 47 cast seems nothing short of sensational, Kyle Ostwald has already stolen our hearts with his stellar choice in celebrities. After all, who isn’t obsessed with Ryan Reynolds?

Nonetheless, for those who are unfamiliar with Kyle, he is a 31-year-old construction worker from Cheboygan, Michigan who will be fighting for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize on Survivor 47 this fall. Promising to “pour every ounce of heart and soul into this game” — as he is not just playing for himself, but “playing for his family” — we are confident that Kyle has the passion needed to lie, cheat, and steal his way to the victory, but it looks like his personality is a 10 out of 10 as well.

In a pre-season interview with longtime Survivor writer and reporter Mike Bloom, Kyle had his fair share of serious answers, but he also let his silly side shine. His goofy personality especially came to light in the final question of the interview, when he was asked by Bloom “what celebrity or fictional character would you want to come out for a loved ones visit?”

Of course, Ryan Reynolds was the only man fit for the occasion. Keep scrolling to see what Kyle had to say about the Deadpool & Wolverine star, as well as why Reynolds was his top pick to join him in Fiji…

Image via CBS

When asked the question, Kyle responded with no hesitation:

“I’d probably pick Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds, he’s one of my favorite actors out there. The dude is just hilarious. I have a hard time listening to him speak without smiling or preparing for a good laugh. I think that he’d be a riot, and I just think that his personality would be a rip on this show.”

Aside from joining Kyle for a loved ones visit, could the Free Guy star make his way onto a season of Celebrity Survivor as well? Only time will tell…

It will be interesting to see whether or not Kyle Ostwald’s Ryan Reynolds obsession makes its way into Survivor 47 — just like Charlie Davis’ Taylor Swift obsession and Ben Katzman’s Metallica obsession made its way into Survivor 46 — but we will just have to tune into the show this fall to see for ourselves.

Survivor 47 begins with a highly-anticipated two-hour premiere on September 18 via CBS — with next-day streaming on Paramount Plus — continuing with brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards. Set your DVRs, because with this group of overconfident castaways, it is certain to be a season to remember!

