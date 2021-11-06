Hello, Nurse! The Internet Is Going “Wakko” For Animaniacs Season 2

Yes, a big moving is hitting theaters Friday, but for many the simple pleasure of watching our favorite cartoon characters, the Animaniacs, return to the small screen is cause for celebration.

With season two of the animated musical comedy show hitting streaming service Hulu on Friday, many are already showing excitement at viewing the newest adventures of Warner siblings Rob Paulsen’s Yakko, Jess Harnell’s Wakko, and Tress MacNeille’s Dot, as well as the always entertaining lab mice bent on taking over the world, Paulsen’s Pinky and Maurice LaMarche’s the Brain.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Watching Animaniacs… and I’m happy about it 🤷🏾‍♀️ — CT 🌻 (@KeepingItClassC) November 5, 2021

Can we get a Smash Bros. clone of just the Warner siblings? That’d be great.

Look out world, it’s Yakko.

Just finished Animaniacs Season 2



8/10



Great season

Funny and crazy antics more than last season



AND



THE RETURN OF YAKKOS WORLD — Joey Tartamella (@TheJackhammer92) November 5, 2021

Dedicated wiki editors doing a public service today.

uploaded 50+ photos to the Animaniacs wiki today including EVERY title card in reboot season 2 I’m tired pic.twitter.com/lAaKkUhDtG — Drew (@ildrewvenire) November 5, 2021

Pinky and the Brain sure are taking on surprising new dimensions in the show.

Animaniacs spoilers

–

–

–

THIS WAS NOT ON MY BINGO CARD BUT I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/odQlzXYjBQ — 🌈☆Erika☆🌈 (@justamaomaofan) November 5, 2021

And they’re taking their relationship in surprising new directions, apparently.

Animaniacs Spoilers/////

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

THEYRE SO IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/tKtdzPsvOl — Ru ✨ IT’S TIME FOR ANIMANIACS (@QUEERMAU5) November 5, 2021

Rule 34 was made for moments like this.

oh no I can hear the fanart already#Animaniacs pic.twitter.com/Odn2oyrx7A — The HomoGexual Agenda (@LordSMAF) November 5, 2021

In case you’re not already familiar, Animaniacs originally appeared on television screens in 1993 on Fox Broadcasting Company’s Fox Kids block before moving to The WB in ’95, then finally ending on Nov. 14, 1998. The original show and its 2020 revival were produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation.

The revival also features all the original voice cast, though some notable segments of the show were cut, such as “Goodfeathers,” a parody of Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas featuring pigeons.

You can watch both seasons of the Animaniacs revival on Hulu right now.