Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants To Continue Making The Witcher For A Very Long Time

After a torturous production that spanned well over a year from start to finish, season 2 of The Witcher is currently deep in post-production and gearing up to hit Netflix before the end of the year. The first run of episodes dropped on December 20th, 2019, so it would be safe to assume that Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will be back on our screens around the same time.

The streaming service is gearing up to continue expanding the universe as well, with animated spinoff Nightmare of the Wolf set to premiere this year and prequel Blood Origin expected to get in front of cameras by the summer. Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich previously admitted that the main series will be largely drawing inspiration from writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material and not the video games, and there are still five novels, two short story collections and a standalone book to mine for content, meaning we’ll be seeing a lot more from the show in the years to come.

Henry Cavill Is All Smiles In New Witcher Season 2 Wrap Photo 1 of 2

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that Cavill wants to keep making The Witcher for as long as possible, saying that the star is keen to continue slaying monsters until “he’s very old.” Of course, that’s a fairly arbitrary statement that we’ve already heard the tipster use several times in the past in relation to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, Adam Sandler’s Netflix partnership and Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji franchise, but the DCEU’s Superman feels likely to be sticking around anyway.

After all, he’s a noted fan of the games and lobbied long and hard to be cast as Geralt in the first place, while a salary of $400,000 per episode for the first season would have certainly helped, a number that’s expected to have risen substantially after The Witcher became Netflix’s most popular original show ever.