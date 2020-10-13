Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants An HBO Max Show For Superman

For strange and unexplained reasons, Warner Bros. have never displayed any interest in a Man of Steel sequel, despite the movie serving as the launchpad for their entire interconnected universe and fans repeatedly showing their appreciation for Zack Snyder’s origin story on social media in the years since. In fact, before Henry Cavill officially signed on the dotted line to continue as the DCEU’s Superman, most of the speculation focused on the character being recast and rebooted rather than more solo adventures for Cavill’s Kryptonian.

The Witcher star is reportedly back on board now only for cameos, meaning that we might never get to see a true follow-up to Man of Steel, but we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be returning as Batman in The Flash well before it was confirmed – that the 37 year-old has spoken with the studio about the possibility of headlining his own HBO Max series. Details on what it would consist of or how it would tie into the overall franchise remain unclear, but we’re told it’s something that the actor wants to do.

Of course, the streaming service is clearly making a huge effort to push the DCEU as one of its main selling points with the Snyder Cut of Justice League, a companion series to The Batman focusing on the Gotham City Police Department and John Cena’s The Suicide Squad spinoff for Peacemaker all in various stages of development, and if fans can’t get a Man of Steel sequel, then a big budget TV show would be a more than acceptable substitute.

According to our intel, Cavill is seemingly closer than ever to resigning himself to the fact that Superman isn’t high on the list of the studio’s priorities, but with HBO Max rapidly expanding and the DCEU set to be at the forefront, a miniseries would generate huge buzz and draw in massive numbers of both new and existing subscribers, making it a win-win situation for both sides.