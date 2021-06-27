Henry Cavill Reportedly Signed On For 5 More Seasons Of The Witcher

So far, Netflix’s entire universe built out from The Witcher only consists of eight episodes of television starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, but that’s all set to change in a major way over the next twelve months.

In fact, 2021 is shaping up to be the year of the Witcher, with several hotly-anticipated projects on the horizon and the distinct possibility that more announcements are forthcoming. Netflix and CD Projekt Red’s WitcherCon is happening in just a couple of weeks, and it’s reasonable to expect an official release date and first full-length trailer for Cavill’s impending return as Geralt, as well as the first footage from upcoming animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf, and perhaps even some new details on spinoff Blood Origin.

It’s an exciting time for the Continent, that’s for sure, and you can guarantee that the streamer are only going to keep expanding the mythology. We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Blood Origin was in the works long before it was confirmed – that Cavill reportedly has an agreement in place for another five seasons of The Witcher, provided the show lasts that long.

The DCEU’s Superman pocketed $400,000 an episode for Season 1, and that number has no doubt increased substantially after it became the most-watched Netflix original series ever after dropping back in December 2019, so he’ll be rolling in cash if the plans go through. Multi-season renewals are very rare in any aspect of television, never mind streaming, so it might be more of a handshake agreement rather than an actual contract locked in place, but either way it looks like we’ll be seeing much more from The Witcher and its various offshoots over the coming years.