Henry Cavill Says Geralt Embraces Parenthood In The Witcher Season 2

The first season of The Witcher hardly set Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia up as the ideal father figure, but fans of both the novels and video game series will be fully aware that he takes his role as Ciri’s protector very seriously indeed, something that’s going to factor heavily into the next run of episodes.

Anticipation is steadily starting to rise for the return of the show, which became the platform’s most-watched original episodic effort ever when Season 1 landed in December 2019. Two years is a long time in the world of television, and in the interim the streaming service has gone all-in on expanding The Witcher universe via animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf and spinoff Blood Origin, which is currently in the midst of production.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cavill revealed that Geralt is set to embrace the trials and tribulations of parenthood when he returns to our screens, ensuring that Ciri is well looked after regardless of whatever the Continent throws at the intrepid duo.

“While he hasn’t necessarily been someone who craved children, he does take quite naturally to being a protector. What I’m trying to do is bring out more of that intellectual, philosophical, wise Geralt.”

It’ll certainly create a new dynamic for Season 2 of The Witcher, with the first run largely depicting Geralt as a lone wolf, albeit one who reluctantly accepts some assistance every now and then. Either way, we should be getting a much better look at what’s in store for the monster slayer and his new charge when Netflix’s TUDUM event takes place exactly one week from today.