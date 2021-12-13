Henry Cavill says he’d talk about a role in ‘Mass Effect’ TV series

Fans may be desperately holding out hope that Henry Cavill will one day be suiting up and returning to the big screen as Superman, and while it definitely can’t be ruled out by any stretch, next summer marks the fifth anniversary of the last time he slipped into the costume for his infamously mustachioed stint on Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots.

Not that he’s sitting around waiting for the superhero franchise to give him a call, with the actor amassing plenty of high-profile properties that don’t involve spandex. Season 2 of The Witcher comes to Netflix on Friday, while his contributions to Enola Holmes 2 and Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle are already in the can, with the Highlander reboot and The Rosie Project on the docket.

On top of being tall, jacked and handsome, Cavill is also a famously huge nerd, one that enjoys such pursuits as building his own gaming PC and playing Warhammer. He’s a noted enthusiast of Mass Effect, so it’s no surprise he admitted to Games Radar that he’d be open to discussing a role in the rumored episodic adaptation.

“Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they’re executing it. The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends… I think it’s found a home, hasn’t it? If [the series] finds a home, I would love to have a conversation … I did not play [the most recent Mass Effect game] Andromeda – I had a go at it, but ended up being very busy. But [The Mass Effect Trilogy]? Yeah. Loved it. Brilliant games. It would make such a magnificent series of movies or TV shows.”

We’ve heard Cavill’s name linked with Mass Effect before, but it never emerged from the embers of scuttlebutt to become something more substantial. Maybe that’ll change, though, especially when he’s proven a dab hand at leading a blockbuster streaming series based on a beloved video game series.