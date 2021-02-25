Henry Cavill Reportedly Playing Commander Shepard In Mass Effect Movie

Yet another big name video game franchise is on course to get a cinematic adaptation, it would seem.

As you may’ve caught wind of, Hollywood star Henry Cavill recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram seemingly receiving makeup for a new movie while teasing a “secret project.” Out-of-focus documents seen in the photo’s foreground have immediately been deciphered by Game Pressure as likely being an excerpt from the Wikipedia page for Mass Effect 3. Indeed, the website notes that the text present in Cavill’s teaser lines up word for word with the description of Commander Shepard and mankind’s climactic war against the ancient Reapers.

You can check it out below, along with the actor’s Instagram photo containing the original documents:

Following the events on Tuchanka and a failed coup by Cerberus to take over the Citadel, the quarians offer their support to the Alliance if Shepard helps them reclaim their homeworld, Rannoch, from the geth. Assisted by a quarian, either Tali’Zorah or Admiral Daro’Xen, Shepard boards a geth dreadnought and rescues a captive geth unit, either Legion or a facsimile occupied by a geth virtual intelligence (VI), then disables the Reaper control signal over the geth.

In light of these developments, Small Screen has done some research of its own and claims to have independently verified that the Justice League actor is in fact on board to play Earth’s hero. What’s more, the unnamed source confirms that Mass Effect‘s live-action debut will be in the form of a full-length movie rather than a TV series, as Cavill’s continued involvement with Netflix’s Witcher show means that his schedule leaves no room for anything else of the sort, especially as season 2 production is already well underway.

What remains to be seen now, then, is just how much of BioWare’s original trilogy a single film is intended to include. Considered to be one of the richest sci-fi adventures in the medium in terms of in-universe lore and worldbuilding, we can only imagine any such theatrical adaptation would require multiple installments to cover all the necessary bases, but what do you think? Let us know in the usual place below!