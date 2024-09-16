‘Her visa doesn’t expire?’: Netflix renews ‘Emily in Paris’ for season 5, but there’s a catch

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Emily in Paris season 4.

Ciao! Emily might have never fully learned French while living in Paris, but, as Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for season 5, she might be packing up her bags and moving to Rome… for good.

Emily in Paris premiered in October 2020 and, since then, we have all been caught in a multicultural love triangle… or love … square? Love parallelogram? Is that a thing? At any rate Emily, an American, temporarily relocated to Paris, France, for her job as a marketing executive, a move that became more permanent in season 3. One thing that remained constant was her constant mess of a personal life. Caught between her love for the French chef Gabriel, his on-and-off again flame Camille, and the British banker Alfie, Emily never seemed to make the right choice. As season 4 part 1 finally gave us Emily and Gabriel, the second part blatantly undid it all.

In the last part of Emily in Paris season 4, Emily found love again… not in Paris, but in Italy. After meeting Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini) in Paris, she decides to take matters into her own hands and finally prove her interest in someone and flies to Rome after him. Now, the romance is in the air, or maybe up in the air, as Emily in Paris season 4 didn’t wrap up any loose ends, and Emily is still tied to Paris… right?

Emily in Paris will continue with season 5

There's no place like Rome. Emily in Paris is coming back for SEASON 5! pic.twitter.com/UL3aRa0ftu — Netflix (@netflix) September 16, 2024

Shortly after the end of season 4, Netflix officially confirmed Emily in Paris is coming back. And she may have plates to spin in Paris, but this announcement suggests she’s not done with Rome. “We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” creator Darren Star told Tudum. He further explained that she’s not leaving Paris yet, but that she is going to have “a presence” in Rome, as well, especially with the new Agence Grateau office in Rome.

Emily in Paris season 4 drew enough viewership for the platform to bet on yet another season. The latest installment drew 19.9 million views in its first four days for season 4, entering the Top 10 in 93 countries, and staying in the top 10 for four weeks, with a total of 45.1 million views for season 4. Subsequently, seasons 1 and 3 also entered the top 10 the same week of the season’s premiere in the ninth and tenth spots, as fans decided to catch up on the comedy series, rising to seventh and eighth for a second consecutive week.

The show’s popularity has become a running gag for the audience, who often jokes that the show it’s so bad it’s good. Emily’s irresponsible and immature decisions often take the series in very unlikely scenarios, and its outrageous, vivid fashion seems to get worse every season. However, fans still pop in to follow her latest adventures.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” Lily Collins said after she announced the news of the renewal. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

While Marcello sounded like a good option, Gabriel realized in the final moments of season 4 that he wanted to be with Emily after all, despite the hardships. After teasing their relationship since season 1, will they finally have their happy ending in season 5? Only time can tell, but count us in for more croissants — now served with cappuccino.

