It’s the end of the week which means it’s time for a brand new episode of House of the Dragon and again, the show has bought more politics, drama, and dragons to the screens of viewers.

This week on the show we got more insight into the Daemon’s next move, saw the fallout of the king’s advisors, and of course, more of Rhaenyra being a complete boss.

As is accustomed, this new adventure in Westeros has captivated users on social media and plenty of fans have shared their reactions and memes about what transpired today. If you’re looking for a lighthearted way to get the gist of episode two, take a look at the best memes to come from this new installment of House of the Dragon.

The opening is finally here, and it’s perfect.

#TeamRhaenyra

fucking Rhaenyra Targaryen made a hell of an entrance, came for what she wanted, and left. what a queen. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/0eJobzH2o4 — yari (@watrmelonsugarr) August 29, 2022

Rhaenyra told Daemon to fuck around and find out 😤😤#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD pic.twitter.com/QXcDRfKSpS — Media Bitch (@MediaBitch21) August 29, 2022

Once again, the King made the wrong choice…

Daemon continues to be a fan favorite

I won’t lie. I freaking love Daemon. I want to see the world burn at his feet. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/yPH7eYwKuJ — Iris West-Allen (@model_type_bre) August 29, 2022

IF YOU’RE NOT TEAM CORYLS AND DAEMON THEN GET THE FUCK OUTTA HERE!! #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/0Mxw9VyRyY — AD (@ADredemptionSZN) August 29, 2022

And of course, the Crab Feeder made his debut

The fucking Crab Feeder is stressing me the fuck out y’all. We are not paying enough attention to that whole situation pic.twitter.com/98weQK6nky — Quinn (@Riversauvage) August 29, 2022

While the stakes look to be raised with each episode of the show, we still have eight left in the season so things aren’t going to be slowing down anytime soon. The prequel series looks to have brought a return to form for the franchise after the lackluster ending to Game of Thrones.

If you haven’t yet checked out the new show or are simply looking to refresh your memory, House of the Dragon’s first two episodes are available to stream on HBO Max right now.