Here is the confirmed song list for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2

Pitbull, we'll never forget your service, but we might have a new favorite cover now.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 02:03 pm

All gentle readers watching Bridgerton, at some point in the show, become gentle listeners. After all, one of the most iconic aspects of this period drama is how it ingeniously adds a hint of modernity through orchestral pop music at the ton’s gatherings.

Truly, it will always be amusing to see the Bridgertons elegantly and gallantly dancing to Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next.” There’s just something about an orchestra playing a string quartet cover of a pop hit that is so incredibly Bridgerton-like that the only way to truly appreciate it is by watching the series. Of course, this also means that every season, everyone eagerly awaits to see which songs will be adapted into the ton’s midst.

In season 3, part 1, perhaps the most highly-awaited cover was none other than BTS’ debut on the show, with “Dynamite” playing in the background, but there are still many more covers to come. Here are all the confirmed covers from season 3, part 2 to be played amidst the most dramatic group in England. Gird your loins.

Which songs are in season 3, part 2 of Bridgerton?

Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) in Bridgerton season 3
Photo via Netflix

Even before part 2 hit the digital shelves of Netflix, the streaming giant released the list of new covers to be played in the latter half of the third season. From just the trailers and teasers alone, we were already tossing out guesses as to where we thought certain songs might fit into the storyline. It’s all a guessing game, of course, but certain titles leave little to the imagination. Here is the official list:

  • “POV” – Ariana Grande
  • “Yellow” – Coldplay
  • “Confident” – Demi Lovato
  • “Lights” – Ellie Goulding
  • “Thunder” – Imagine Dragons
  • “You Belong With Me” – Taylor Swift

It is not hard to imagine where “POV” will be placed, especially considering the steamy finale of episode 4 (oh, Pitbull, you will always be an icon.) As for the rest? All you can do is speculate and wait to see if you are correct. On a different topic, if you happen to need a refresher on all the iconic musical moments from part 1, the aforementioned songs will be joining this epic list:

  • “Abcdefu” – GAYLE
  • “Dynamite” – BTS
  • “Jealous” – Nick Jonas
  • “Cheap Thrills” – Sia
  • “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
  • “Snow on the Beach” – Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey
  • “Give Me Everything” – Pitbull

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will air on Netflix on June 13.

