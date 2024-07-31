‘That kind of scared me off’: Here’s the real reason why ‘Love Island USA’ season 6 winner Serena Page friend-zoned Kordell Beckham after his love confession

Love Island USA fans were satisfied with the public’s decision to vote for cast members Serena Page, 24, and Kordell Beckham, 22. Due to receiving the majority of votes, the season 6 couple was announced as the winners of the $100,000 prize.

Throughout the show, their rocky relationship was put to the test, but the two love birds found their way back to each other. Serena initially thought they were better off as friends, but the show’s Casa Amor twist made her realize that Kordell was exactly who she wanted in a partner. Heartbroken by the guys in the villa, Serena was single for quite some time until she was ready to open up and trust someone again.

In a conversation with People on July 22, 2024, the Los Angeles resident shared how scary it was for her to give herself another chance to pursue a romantic connection even after heartbreak and betrayal. Meanwhile, Kordell respected Serena’s boundaries and established a friendship with her first rather than jumping into a relationship straight away.

Why was Serena hesitant to pursue a romantic connection with Kordell?

On Love Island USA, Serena and Kordell had different partners. So, their relationship journey wasn’t exactly simple or smooth. As per the show’s format, new contestants were being introduced, so the villa residents had multiple options. This was done to test each participant’s loyalty and give them some clarity as to whether they wanted to continue getting to know their current partner or not.

When Kordell went to the Casa Amor, he met the new bombshell, Daia McGhee. Kordell was confused if he wanted to explore a connection with Daia or continue getting to know Serena romantically. He was honest to Serena and even told her that he had kissed Daia when he returned to the villa. Soon after, Kordell couldn’t deny his strong feelings for Serena and decided he wanted to be with her.

During the interview, Serena shared she was impressed by Kordell not losing hope despite her “friend-zoning” him. One main quality she liked about Kordell was that he was “confident” in his feelings. Unlike other guys, he wasn’t telling multiple girls every other day that he was interested in them. Page also appreciated Kordell’s ability to look past rejection and put equal effort into the friendship they were building together. She explained:

“I found out that we were so similar and I feel like that kind of scared me off in a sense. So I friend-zoned him and then after that, he didn’t get hurt, his ego didn’t get bruised. He respected my boundaries and we’re developing a friendship first, which I love.”

Follow Serena and Kordell on their official Instagram pages to see what they have been up to after the show ended.

