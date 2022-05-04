Here’s your first look at Kumail Nanjiani’s mystery character in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Kumail Nanjiani is set to appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and fans got their first look at his character in the new trailer. The real question is, who is he?

The account for the show posted the trailer on Twitter, revealing more of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan and the mounting threats he’ll have to face. He has a confrontation with Uncle Owen, expressing to him the eventual need for Luke Skywalker’s training, and the trailer showed just how ruthless the Inquisitors are at seeking out Jedi.

After scenes of Imperial Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) and her soldiers hunting down Jedi by any means necessary, Nanjiani’s character is seen briefly. He looks fearful in the segment, giving the impression that he might be in danger from the Inquisitors’ wrath and the terror of Order 66 that looms over the story.

There’s been some speculation about who Nanjiani’s character is, but Disney has yet to give away any hints. Of note, however, is that Nanjiani’s character appears to be wearing Jedi robes, heavily implying he’ll be an ally of Obi-Wan’s, at least until he falls foul of the standing Order 66.

This isn’t the first time Nanjiani has entered the world of an enormous franchise. He was cast as Kingo in Eternals, the powerful warrior who left his family to become a Bollywood star throughout the decades. Nanjiani famously transformed for the role, putting on bulk and muscle to portray the superhero, and fans might just see his skills put to use again in this Star Wars project.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere on Disney Plus May 27.