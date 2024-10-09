‘He’s just like this big teddy bear’: Joan Vassos gushes about her instant chemistry with a ‘Golden Bachelorette’ suitor and no, it’s not who you think it is

He might have fallen off of the grid after receiving the coveted First Impression Rose on night one of The Golden Bachelorette‘s inaugural season, but it looks like leading lady Joan Vassos still has an affinity towards “girl dad” Keith Gordon.

For those who are unfamiliar, Keith is a 62-year-old from Columbus, Indiana, said to “light up every room he walks into.” Described as a “6-foot-5 social butterfly with a big personality to match,” Keith made quite an impression on the leading lady as soon as he stepped out of the limo, securing the coveted First Impression Rose (as mentioned). Failing to receive a one-on-one date in the first four episodes of the show — with tonight’s (Oct. 9) one-on-one dates going to Guy Gansert and Jordan Heller — Keith has seemingly faded into the shadows, but based on an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, it sounds like he is still at the forefront of Joan’s mind.

You know what they say — first impressions are everything!

According to Joan, Keith is a “big teddy bear”

Image via ABC

While “a lot of guys had really fun entrances and memorable ones” on night one, Keith’s calming presence stuck out to Joan much more than his limo entrance — which consisted of him opting out of the limousine, pulling up to the Bachelor mansion in an old station wagon instead — delving into the details in the exclusive interview:

“With Keith, it wasn’t really about his big entrance — which he had a very cool entrance. He pulled up in the old station wagon, which reminded me of my childhood and how I traveled around as a kid with my parents … but I remember sitting on that hood with him and having a conversation, which was just really comfortable and easy.”

She continued, stating that while she was shaking in her boots on night one — describing the entire evening as “nerve-racking” and “high anxiety” — Keith helped her escape the chaos. “I remember as our time was coming to an end, it was time for the next car to come in. He was like, ‘Let’s just get out of here. Let’s grab wine and some cheese and go sit on a blanket on the beach,’ and I was just like, ‘Ah, that’s exactly what I’d like to do. That would feel so good right now,'” Joan continued. How sweet is that?

Since then, Joan and Keith have developed quite the connection, regardless of whether or not it has been seen on our television screens:

“I just kept getting a feeling of comfort and being safe, and he’s just like this big teddy bear kind of guy, so it was way more about how I felt when I was with him than his cool entrance. I gave him the rose because he made me feel safe and comfortable.”

With just a few weeks left of The Golden Bachelorette, will Keith manage to get a one-on-one date, or will he be eliminated before he has the opportunity? To find out for yourself, catch brand-new episodes of the viral dating series each and every Wednesday on ABC. Those without cable can stream The Golden Bachelorette the following day via Hulu or Disney Plus as well.

Spoiler alert: tonight’s episode is said to get spicy…

