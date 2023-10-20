‘He’s the best player in the house by a large margin’: Who does the second member of the ‘Big Brother 25’ jury, Cory Wurtenberger, think will win the game?

After a whirlwind of a week straight from the Comic-Verse, the one and only Cory Wurtenberger was left packing his bags at the end of the October 19th episode of Big Brother.

Backdoored by his former ally, Jag Bains, who was the Head of Household for the week, Cory found both himself and his showmance partner, America Lopez, on the block after the veto meeting. Being deemed a bigger threat than the latter, the remaining houseguests united to eliminate the 22-year-old, resulting in a unanimous eviction against Cory.

Now that he is living in the jury house alongside juror number one, Cameron Hardin, who does the law school student think will take home the $750,000 cash prize at the end of Big Brother 25? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Photos via CBS

When asked if there are any players he would consider to be a “dark horse” to win it all in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Florida native unleashed his true thoughts, mentioning a few different houseguests who he thinks have the potential to emerge as victorious.

“I don’t think Matt‘s a dark horse, but I think he’s the best player in the house by a large margin,” he dished, sharing an opinion that numerous Big Brother superfans agree with. “I think people are still underestimating him, despite his stature. People still think Jag is the guy, but Matt is absolutely the guy.”

After praising Matt’s under-the-radar gameplay, Cory mentioned two more individuals who he could see being crowned the champion of Big Brother 25: Cirie Fields and, of course, America Lopez.

“I think Cirie is someone who you really just can’t count out. On a one-to-one personal relationship level, she is the best player to have ever played reality television games. The problem is, I don’t know how she gets over the hump of these final couple of weeks when competitions are key, so that’s always gonna be challenging,” he explained, before gushing about his girlfriend for the rest of his response.

“I think America has a really reasonable chance at this point,” he shared with a grin. “I think she has the right threat level at this point — she’s got the respect of the other houseguests, but also is not a massive threat that people need to deal with right away. She’s been horribly underestimated this season. Maybe because she’s a woman in a showmance, maybe because she’s little bit fiery, but she’s obviously extremely intelligent and a massive fan of the game.”

“If she wins a competition, it’s gonna be a nightmare for a lot of people in the house. I think especially with me gone, she has a great chance to make a good run,” he concluded, reassuring Big Brother viewers that he will always be America’s biggest fan.

Who do you think is most likely to take home the $750,000 cash prize — Matt, Cirie, or America? Tune into CBS and/or Paramount Plus for new episodes of Big Brother every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to find out — with seven houseguests remaining, the season is starting to winnow down…