Hilarious MCU meme rubs more salt into the wounds of Inhumans fans

2022 has been a crazy time for that much-abused subset of Marvel lovers, the Inhumans fans out there among us. First, Doctor Strange 2 surprised us all by bringing back Anson Mount as Black Bolt, five years after ABC’s Inhumans TV show crashed and burned after just one critically reviled season. But then, just a couple of months later, Ms. Marvel came along and shot down all hopes of the superpowered race coming back to the MCU in a big way.

Much to the equal parts and delight and fury of the fandom, the Ms. Marvel finale revealed that the MCU’s Kamala Khan is (very likely to be) a mutant, rather than an Inhuman as she is in the comics. It’s clear that Marvel is clearing the deck of all Inhuman connections in advance of the X-Men’s arrival in the franchise in the not-so-distant future. And this hilarious meme gets to the heart of that, proving that Marvelits don’t know to stop kicking someone when they’re down.

As shared by u/ThisWontLastPodcast on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the meme edits a still of Doctor Strange performing his mind-wiping spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home to replace Peter Parker with Kamala and Benedict Cumberbatch with a manic-looking Kevin Feige. “The entire world is about to forget that Kamala Khan was Inhuman,” the Feige Surpreme says.

Marvel played this Inhuman erasure well as, while some fans are miffed about it, mostly folks are just psyched to be finally getting some mutants in the MCU, with this retcon making Kamala the first confirmed mutant on Earth-616. And, like the meme says, it’s been confirmed that the twist was all Kevin Feige’s idea, so this is no doubt just a taste of the big plans he has for the Children of the Atom in this universe. Meanwhile, R.I.P. Inhumans — we hardly knew ye.