’90s kids are losing it after ‘Ms. Marvel’ finale features a familiar theme

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the Ms. Marvel finale.

All season, MCU fans had been grumbling about the way Ms. Marvel had erased Kamala Khan’s comic book origins, ditching her ties to the Inhumans in favor of making her the descendant of a djinn. While today’s season (series?) finale didn’t go so far as to bring back her Inhuman backstory, it arguably did one better by tying the heroine into another superhero group that fans cannot wait to see enter the fray.

Spoilers incoming!

Episode six’s first tag scene sees Bruno (Matt Lintz) admit to Kamala (Iman Vellani) that he’s made a further study of her genes and has discovered the reason why she’s the only one in her family who gains powers from her great-grandmother’s bangle. Bruno reveals that there’s “something different” about Kamala’s genetic make-up, like “a… mutation.” There’s only one thing this can mean.

Yes, it looks like Kamala has been retconned as a mutant, not an Inhuman, in the MCU. And just in case it wasn’t clear from the dialogue, a very familiar theme plays over Bruno’s words. When he says “mutation”, the opening few notes of the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series theme tune can be heard. And the ’90s kids out there cannot handle it.

It’s too much!

#MsMarvel Spoilers

X-MEN 97 THEME PLAYING IM LITERALLY ALL THE EMOTIONS RIGHT NOW

pic.twitter.com/eLTYTwnjSp — fandom crunch ✨ (@FandomCrunch) July 13, 2022

Mutation… it is the key to the MCU’s survival.

A “MUTATION” IN HER GENES THEN THE X-MEN THEME PLAYING???? no fuckin way… #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/2WlB1exNFB — ًj (@crdanexo) July 13, 2022

The mutants are coming.

#MsMarvel SPOILERS

THE X-MEN ‘97 THEME HOLY SHIT THE MUTANTS TRULY ARE COMING 😩 pic.twitter.com/Oj87bVyJ0r — hannah !! (@scarletsolsenn) July 13, 2022

Just in case you thought you were hearing things, the episode’s credits confirm that this was a sampling of the X-Men theme. So it seems official: Kamala really is a mutant.

The #MsMarvel credits confirm the use of the X-MEN ‘97 Theme, further suggesting that Kamala is a mutant in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/Z9axRmYtDO — The Marvels Updates (@marvelsupdates) July 13, 2022

Does that mean we’re getting more X-Men rep in The Marvels?

#MsMarvel spoilers!!!!

THAT WAS THE X-MEN '97 THEME, CONFIRMED BY THE CREDITS. WHILE KAMALA MAY NOT BE AN IMHUMAN SHE IS A MUTANT, AND I THINK THAT'S NEAT. ANYWAYS THE MARVELS IS COMING OUT IN 2023 SO I AM GOING TO BE WATCHING IT — Heather (@HeatherTheEgg) July 13, 2022

Whoah, whoah, whoah, it’s Magik…

Time for the edits to start rolling in.

This lowkey hit different now with the X-Men theme now that she is officially the first MCU Mutant 🔥🔥🔥#MsMarvel #MCU #spoilers pic.twitter.com/C7Gw73jUqn — ℭ𝔞𝔯𝔡𝔦𝔞𝔢 ʐ𝔬𝔯𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔰 (@CardiaeZorales) July 13, 2022

After its usage in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when Patrick Stewart’s Professor X appeared, it seems we can safely say that the classic X-Men theme is going to be the MCU’s official musical cue for the mutant team, much like how Spider-Man: Homecoming brought back the ’60s Spidey theme. Now we just need the gang to actually turn up.

All episodes of Ms. Marvel can be streamed on Disney Plus.