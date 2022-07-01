Hilarious ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ meme finds Leia discovering the truth about her father

This article contains minor spoilers for the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale

Star Wars fans; find a more stubborn and nitpicky collective of people in the galaxy, you will not.

Fortunately, just like the Force, there are two sides to every coin, and the other doesn’t spend countless hours scrutinizing Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s plot ad nauseam. Why would they? There are memes aplenty to be had, including none other than a fantastic gem shared by Prequel Memes over on Twitter with like-minded followers of the soap opera set in a galaxy far, far away.

With Darth Vader subdued and Reva’s nonsensical pursuit of Luke Skywalker put to bed, Old Ben decides to take a round-trip to Alderaan to give young Leia a final goodbye. The actual scene is the kind of heartwarming fare that’d bring a tear to George Lucas’ eye, but the alternative is undoubtedly a better rib-tickler.

The real Obi-Wan would never be that mean-spirited, would he? We’ve multiple decades of evidence and character development to support his well-meaning demeanor, but once again, we can’t help but find ourselves pondering the absolute delight that a What If…? Star Wars series would bring.

What If… Obi-Wan was a total Jackass? would be an easy win, if ever there was one. Disney’s definitely missing a trick by not having Marvel and Lucasfilm team up for mash-ups of such ilk, but hey, who knows what the Mouse House has cooking up behind closed doors.

The entirety of Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream on Disney Plus now.