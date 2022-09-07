Homelander is trending as comic fans question how strong the supe really is

The Boys might be on break right now as the team films the show’s next season, but one of its most iconic characters has managed to stay in the public eye thanks to an ongoing debate about the extent of his powers.

Homelander is trending, and it appears to be in part because of DC crossover fan art that pictured the Supe taking on the entire Justice League at once — and it doesn’t look like he is struggling too much.

In the wake of this post, social media has been lit up with DC fans disputing the assertion that he could deal with the superhero group, and that of course has been compiled with the endless stream of Homelander memes to get the supe trending. Of course, other fans took this discussion of power to a completely different place joking about how the leader of the Seven would deal with other pop culture characters. Here’s a look at the discourse.

This image is funny cause Homelander got pinned down by Butcher, Hughie and Soldier Boy so I doubt the Justice League would struggle with him pic.twitter.com/fonxrSResy — Simmon (@simmon_c3) September 6, 2022

red ribbon army saga kid goku looking at homelander after being hit with that dollar store heat vision pic.twitter.com/NWb1FVPTo8 — eddy (number 1 glepist) (@ruggyscruggy) September 5, 2022

Wait there’s people who actually think Homelander’s that strong??😭 pic.twitter.com/f7vOmgcOUl — Jayden (@drsoap8) September 6, 2022

99.9999% of fictional characters after fighting homelander pic.twitter.com/c5gzSoKd1S — Pooh Brew (@PoohsBrew) September 7, 2022

saibaman looking at homelander after being punched 6,000 times pic.twitter.com/AVuY78j7rC — eddy (number 1 glepist) (@ruggyscruggy) September 6, 2022

Can we all agree that even MCU Spider-Man can destroy the likes of Homelander? I’m never letting Homelander live this shit down lol pic.twitter.com/sjHJc9FGPg — Sergeant Spector 🌙(Lockley Era) (@TheHercAboveAll) September 5, 2022

Homelander watching Classic Sonic outrun him as he goes for his light morning jog pic.twitter.com/wdqBAEdtbl — Vibes™ (@Duck_Duck_Goos2) September 6, 2022

Homelander the moment Popeye eats his spinach https://t.co/xxpqxD3YJX pic.twitter.com/YT6GWEiquH — Braden 🏺 (@BradenIsBased) September 6, 2022

Homelander when he has to fight Mordecai & Rigby and some baby ducks in Regular Show pic.twitter.com/s0qx6UITrS — Red ❤️‍🔥 (@RedLightning420) September 6, 2022

While the debate continues to unfold, there is no way that we will ever get a conclusive answer to the question of who would win, as they exist in entirely different universes. For argument’s sake, given his similarities to Superman, it would only seem right that the Justice League alumni could pose a threat.

Earlier this year The Boys aired its third season, which was another massive hit for the franchise. Not long after airing concluded the team gathered together once again to begin production on the show’s fourth season which is expected to arrive late in 2023 or early in 2024.

For now, fans who want to get their fix of The Boys content can binge through the first three seasons of the show now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.