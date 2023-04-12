Horror fans, rejoice — ‘The Conjuring’ series is officially on its way

When you’ve got a horror franchise that is as massively successful as The Conjuring, then it was certainly only a matter of time until an eye-popping series would come along to continue the chilling narrative. Luckily for horror fans, the wait is seemingly coming to an end — with HBO Max officially revealing that the aforementioned horror universe is set to expand with a brand-new series.

As first reported by Deadline, The Conjuring series — which has yet to disclose an official title — will apparently “continue the story established in the feature films.” With that being said, it’s not yet been confirmed if franchise veterans Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their infamous roles as demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

A series based in ‘THE CONJURING’ universe is in the works at MAX. pic.twitter.com/ZXuRjtFuBF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 12, 2023

Not only is this monumental news for horror fanatics, but the announcement is also a huge step for Max — which is now apparently ditching the “HBO” title. Along with this series announcement, Max has simultaneously revealed that It prequel series Welcome to Derry is set to premiere on the streaming platform sometime next year.

This announcement is interestingly crucial for The Conjuring universe as well, seeing as the spin-off film The Nun 2 is set to release in theaters later this year. To add to the excitement, Deadline reported in the same article that James Wan, the director of the first two Conjuring films, has been rumored to serve as an executive producer for the series.

With the Conjuring universe alive and well, folks can adhere to its spine-tingling goodness when the show arrives — although details on its release date have yet to be revealed.