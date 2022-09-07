‘House of the Dragon’ producers are probably green behind the gills after fans spot an embarrassing blunder

The business of making art is always an adventure and never perfect. Music, movies, and television can be prone to goofs and gaffes, and, now, House of the Dragon has joined Game of Thrones by having a piece of the real world shatter its fantasy one.

Fans who watch the show have pointed out an editing mistake in its third episode. In earlier episodes, a certain character cuts two of their fingers on the Iron Throne. The wound has continued to worsen since, but, in the questionable shot, viewers are treated to a glimpse of green gloves on the digits used for post-production effects.

Such oversights are common, though not frequent, in film and television work. A Starbucks coffee cup made it into the final season of Game of Thrones, you can see a crew member in Braveheart, The Mandalorian had a crew member in the background of its second season who was later removed, and, while unfortunate, it does not seem to have made anyone watching mad online yet.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahC_821) September 5, 2022

For another fan, the moment may also give way to the character having a new nickname, if the producers and creatives behind the show are so inclined.

Game of Thrones had Little Finger. House of the Dragon has King "Green Screen" Fingers pic.twitter.com/lAgWke0TxB — Michel Ferreira (@multimichel) September 7, 2022

The official accounts for the show have yet to comment on the apparent blunder, though we wouldn’t be surprised to see HBO acknowledge the oversight if only to poke fun at itself. Whether the show’s creators will deem it necessary to go in and edit the mistake out, as is popular, in today’s streaming climate, we’ll just have to wait and see.