As if we needed even more reasons to revile Larys “Clubfoot” Strong, the spider’s latest scene with Queen Alicent on House of the Dragon is enough to unnerve even the most steadfast Westerosi veterans.

A lot of viewers had noticed that the Clubfoot never seemed to pass up on an opportunity to leer at Alicent in a grossly lascivious manner, and it seems that our suspicions about the man weren’t spurious at all, though it’s not the good queen’s looks or station that he’s interested in, but rather a more particular kind of kink.

Now, episode nine’s director Clare Kilner has discussed that extremely distressing scene in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. It seems that the sequence in question was so “invasive” and “dirty” that even the intimacy coordinators, whose main job is handling situations like this, were caught off guard.

“Looking at her feet and then having a wank, basically,” Kilner said. “Her (writer Sara Hess) mind is incredible. I mean, she really wrote us a wonderful episode, I have to say. But, yeah, that was an interesting scene actually… Funnily enough, you get the intimacy coordinators [for] all the nudity, but they don’t think about it for this. It’s so intrusive and invasive. It’s a really dirty scene.”

Fans have been racking their brains trying to reason out why Larys Strong does what he does beyond mere ambition, and the answers this episode provided have left them a bit startled, to say the least. We don’t even want to think about the resigned way in which Alicent complied with Clubfoot’s suggestion, hinting that such a transaction has taken place between them many times before.

There’s no telling what the man will do next, but let’s just say that we’re thoroughly grossed out by his actions.