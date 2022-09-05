‘House of the Dragon’ fans are going crazy for Daemon after episode three

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode three

Daemon Targaryen has been a fan favorite character since the premiere of House of the Dragon but his popularity has reached an all-time high will the release of episode three.

The prince did some incredibly brave and impressive actions during the episode but of course to speak of those we’ll need to go into spoilers. This is your final warning, if you’ve yet to see this episode make sure to click away now.

During the episode, Daemon leads the battle of the Stepstones making one of the boldest plays in the franchise so far. To get the Crabfeeder and his allies out of the cave where they are susceptible to dragon fire Dameon walks to the shore alone presenting his weapon and appearing to surrender.

In doing this he is surrounded by foes while others target him at a distance. Despite these terrible odds, Daemon still launches his offense taking on the army solo until allies are able to come and assist. Ultimately the prince is the man responsible for slaying the Crabfeeder and quickly becomes the MVP both in the eyes of the show, and the fans many of which took to social media to celebrate the character.

F*CK everyone who judged Matt and tried to body shame him hiding behind their accounts!

Every episode this Man is smashing it as Daemon Targaryen!

His body language,nuances everything just perfect!



“Fine, I’ll do it myself”



Always more violence…

As the preview would suggest we’re in for even more Daemon action next week as things heat up this time back in King’s Landing. If you haven’t yet caught up on House of the Dragon all three episodes are available to stream right now.