Game of Thrones has always been one of the most controversial television shows in terms of nudity and blatant depiction of sex, but even though we’re only moving backward in the uncivilized world of Westeros with House of the Dragon, its director Miquel Sapochnik says that there will be less glorified nudity in the upcoming spinoff.

The main series was so infamous in this regard that TV critics actually coined a name for its usage of sexuality to keep audiences intrigued, even during eye-drooping info-dumping sequences. But with all the drastic changes in the cultural landscape since those days, it looks like House of the Dragon isn’t going to resort to the so-called “sexposition” to advance its plot, but there will still be a ton of incestuous relationships to look forward to based on what Miquel Sapochnik has told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sapochnik has claimed that there will be less sex in the series overall, but we’ll also get glimpses of how “sex is a nonchalant aspect of Targaryen life.” Sexual assault is another important facet of the time period that the show shouldn’t shy away from, though it’s going to be handled with subtlety this time.

“[We] don’t shy away from it. If anything, we’re going to shine a light on that aspect. You can’t ignore the violence that was perpetrated on women by men in that time. It shouldn’t be downplayed and it shouldn’t be glorified.”

Cast photos for HBO's 'House of the Dragon' 1 of 13

Click to skip Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Click to zoom

If you thought the relationship dynamic between Jaime and his sister was weird, just wait until you get acquainted with the Targaryen household, where incest between members is not only a given, but actively encouraged to preserve the strength of the Valyrian line.

House of the Dragon is set for an Aug. 21 premiere on HBO. You can watch the show’s latest trailer here.