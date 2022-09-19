Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 5, “We Light the Way.“

Ser Criston Cole committed one of the most shocking acts in House of the Dragon so far, and Fabien Frankel is spilling the beans.

In episode five, “We Light the Way,” Criston kills Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), Laenor Velaryon’s (Theo Nate) lover in a fit of rage. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Frankel discusses the events that led to this violent reaction.

“I don’t think it’s because [Rhaenyra] says she won’t go away with him. I think it’s the way in which she says she won’t go away with him. That scene could so easily have been written [as] he asks her to run away with him, she understands why he feels this way, she can’t give up her role as queen, but what she will offer him is an out if he would like to leave the Kingsguard. That very much could be the scenario that happens. It isn’t. That to me is very interesting. She chose to keep him there. She made him stand through that wedding. That’s where the animosity builds.”

The scene Frankel referred to happened after Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) has her marriage to Laenor confirmed in Driftmark, and is traveling back to Kings Landing. Rhaenyra and Criston got together in episode four, “King of the Narrow Sea,” thus breaking his vow of chastity. When he offered to take Rhaenyra away from life in Kings Landing, she reminded him that the Iron Throne loomed larger than the both of them and she must become queen.

Rhaenyra made Criston a counter-offer to be with her in secret even though she had to marry Laenor. The Velaryon had his own romantic affair, so she didn’t see a problem with the arrangement, but Criston sure did. He was heartbroken and insulted to just be her “whore” and he walked away from her and the proposition.

To make matters worse, Criston had to stand guard at their wedding celebration event where the Rhaenyra and Laenor were announced before the lords and ladies of Westeros. When Joffrey approached the knight and revealed he knew the truth about his love for Rhaenyra, Criston lost his mind. He took out all his pain and frustration he had over Rhaenyra on the young man, punching him to a bloody pulp, and killing Joffrey.

Frankel said that he’s only now beginning to understand the character, and that his actions are reactionary rather than premeditated. This rings true because it’s a mighty big risk to take to kill someone connected to such a powerful house in such a public way. Ser Criston Cole will remain on the show following the time jump, and with the developments that took place this episode, he’s no longer on team Rhaenyra.