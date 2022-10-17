Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode nine, “The Green Council.”

The latest episode of House of the Dragon saw Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) quickly moving pieces around to install his grandson Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as king. Eve Best’s Rhaenys is without her dragon, but she’s able to sneak away and retrieve her from the dragon pit, bursting from the floor below and interrupting the coronation, in what was comfortably this week’s standout moment.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Best discussed what that moment was like, and how there was grace in her decision.

“It’s the pinnacle. It’s the moment when she shows herself to be the greatest possible ruler. It was the most outrageous and explosive action of the season. In a way, it’s also the most merciful and most graceful act. It’s because she’s so intelligent and in the end chooses to do the right thing, which is not to destroy. It’s a truly forgiving moment and sort of a loving moment, in a weird way. She has all the ammunition, and the desire for revenge is so great. She’s suffered so much loss, and for her own sake and on behalf of so many others, the urge to destroy is so strong. And yet the choice not to destroy becomes even stronger. That’s the mark of greatness and [a] truly inspiring moment — I think actually one that is particularly resonate in this context of what we’re going through right now in our world with everything that’s going on with Russia. The choice not to drop the bombs is the greater choice.”

The Game of Thrones prequel series begins with Viserys and Rhaenys standing beside King Jaehaerys (Michael Carter) who passes the crown to King Viserys rather than to Princess Rhaenys, thus giving her the title of, “the queen who never was.” Since then, she’s had to cope with many loses, including the deaths of her children and the uncertain status of her husband, and she’s had to conduct herself with restraint. What Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her house have done, however, requires her to act boldly and respond in a big way.

During the episode, Team Green is working overtime to place Aegon on the throne despite Viserys’ wish that his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). Alicent says that Viserys’ dying wish was for their son Aegon to claim the Iron Throne — but she misinterpreted the words of a sick man who was referring to Aegon’s prophecy.

When Rhaenys appeared on her dragon, it was the first time audiences saw her in her armor, and this was done purposely. The director for the episode, Clare Kilner, said that she wanted Rhaenys to rise like a phoenix from the ashes. Best added how she was able to be battlesuit ready when the time arose.

“She’s packed it. She’s traveled to King’s Landing with it because it’s part of her dragon-riding equipment. Also, probably in that moment of knowledge in episode 8, she’s flying into tricky waters… She hasn’t worn it for a very, very, very long time and the fact that she’s wearing it means business. It’s like, ‘This is it. No more games.'”

The episode also asked a lot from Alicent, and Cooke delivered. Best highlighted the moment that Alicent finally proved herself, because before this episode, Rhaenys didn’t really think that much of her. Alicent’s been pushed and pulled in so many directions, but in their scene together – she proved that she’s more than what she seems.