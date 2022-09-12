It’s strange to think that in a story boasting characters such as Daemon Targaryen, the bespoke Rogue Prince, and Rhaenyra Targaryen, the most ferocious princess in the history of the Seven Kingdoms, their senior King Viserys is constantly stealing the spotlight in House of the Dragon. Stranger still, that almost has nothing to do with the story or the scripts, but Paddy Considine’s unbelieve acting chops.

The actor has quickly become a fan favorite, not only of his own prequel series, but the entire cast of Game of Thrones. Now, according to Emily Carey, the actress who plays opposite him as Alicent Hightower, Considine himself has a heart of gold and is willing to go out of his way to make people more comfortable in their skins.

Carey spoke with Entertainment Weekly and recalled a particular moment on the set when Considine suddenly channeled RuPaul due to their shared love for drag queen icon. As she told it, while the team was rehearsing a scene in episode one, Considine abruptly jumped up and shouted, “Two jousters stand before me. Are you ready to joust FOR YOUR LIFE?”

'House of the Dragon' Episode 4 Promo Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

Given what we know of Game of Thrones, a monarch always has to die to kick in the succession war and give Martin’s narrative its juice, but I guess all of us are already lamenting the moment we have to say goodbye to Paddy Considine as King Viserys. Even if it has to come, let’s hope it’s not anytime soon.

House of the Dragon will continue next week on Sunday with its fifth episode.