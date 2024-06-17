‘House of the Dragon’: Who is Torrhen Stark?

A Song of Ice and Fire has enough lore to last a lifetime. With two series out already, we’ve seen all the major Houses in vastly different eras of the story. Now that House of the Dragon is (re)introducing Targaryen history, we can’t help but feel a spike of adrenaline when a few specific names are dropped, especially if they involve a certain northern family.

While House of the Dragon focuses on the Targaryens, Game of Thrones had an obvious preference for the Starks. However, the Starks had not yet been mentioned in the Max series — until season 2, that is. Just as Jacaerys heads to the Wall to gather more supporters for Team Black, we are once again met with a very familiar tune playing as we meet Cregan Stark — the Lord of Winterfell during Viserys and Aegon’s ruling. During Jace and Cregan’s conversation, the name Torrhen Stark is mentioned. But who exactly is he?

Who is Torrhen Stark?

via MAX

As Cregan describes, Torrhen Stark was the ancestor and head of House Stark years before House of the Dragon. Known as “The King Who Knelt,” Torrhen’s reign as King in the North came to an end during Aegon I’s rule. According to Sir Cregan, Torrhen started many of the Stark traditions that we have become familiar with throughout Game of Thrones, such as the first offering of food at the start of each winter and that one in ten men of the Stark family would be chosen to fortify the watch — an honor, not a duty.

Previously known as King of the North, Torrhen lost the title during Aegon’s rampage all across the seven kingdoms. Torrhen received word that Aegon Targaryen (Aegon I The Conqueror, not to be confused with Aegon II, Alicent and Visery’s son, nor Aegon III, Daenerys and Daemon’s son) had invaded Storm’s End. Knowing it would be nearly impossible to gather enough men to face Aegon’s dragons in the vast Northern lands, Torrhen quickly realized it would be pointless to stand up to the Targaryen.

Once he realized he was severely outnumbered, Torrhen pledged allegiance to Aegon as King of the Seven Kingdoms, surrendering himself to the future ruler. Due to his sworn fealty, Aegon named Torrhen the first Lord of Winterfell and granted him the title of Warden of the North, thus losing his status as king.

While the moniker “The King Who Knelt” isn’t a particularly dignified title for any king, it is one that should be used with pride. Despite having knelt to a ruthless ruler, Torrhen did not allow his pride as the head of the Stark family to sway his decisions. Instead, he decided to pledge allegiance for the good of his people and family. Ultimately, that is exactly what he did, reinforcing the Stark’s unmatched rule in the northern lands for centuries to come.

