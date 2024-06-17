‘House of the Dragon’: Who is Jaehaerys Targaryen?

While House of the Dragon mostly revolves around King Viserys I and his heirs, it’s important to know what preceded his tumultuous reign.

HBO’s highly applauded spinoff to Game of Thrones takes place in the first century of Westeros, some 300 years before the events of the main television series. This is a time when the Targaryens were at the height of their power and ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the devastating fiery breath of their dragons and the shadow of their old Valyrian might.

Many years after Aegon the Conqueror united the Seven Kingdoms with the help of his giant dragon Balerion the Black Dread, a fourth Targaryen king ascended the Iron Throne and precipitated a legendary era of peace and prosperity for the entire name. His name was Jaehaerys Targaryen, known by many names and titles such as the Conciliator and the Wise.

Who was Jaehaerys Targaryen?

King Jaehaerys and Alysanne’s wedding in ‘Fire and Blood’ / Art by Douglas Wheatley

Jaehaerys began his reign in 48 AC after taking over from his uncle, Maegor the Cruel. Maegor was the son of Aegon the Conqueror and Visenya, and his rule marked many perils and devastations for the kingdom. When the lords of the realm could no longer tolerate his tyranny, they formed a coalition behind Jaehaerys, who was already proving himself to be a reliable leader.

Maegor tried to resist, but few lords declared themselves for him when he raised his banners. Ultimately, Maegor was one day found mysteriously dead on the Iron Throne.

Jaehaerys then arrived in King’s Landing and claimed the throne for himself. As his first act, he pardoned all of the lords and warriors who had served Maegor as a gesture of goodwill. He once again unified the great houses of Westeros under a firm hand and began working on mending many feuds between different houses, thus earning him the title of Conciliator.

Jaehaerys ultimately became the longest-ruling Targaryen monarch in history by sitting the Iron Throne for 55 years. His reign was marked by peace, stability, and a progression of the justice system. He made many legal reforms and used his treasury to improve the infrastructure. Most famously, Jaehaerys commissioned the building of the Kingsroad, which extended for 2,000 miles and connected almost all of Westeros.

Such was the extent of the king’s wisdom that he himself convened the Great Council of 101 AC at Harrenhal to determine his succession and avoid further bloodshed like times of old. It was at this council that Viserys was chosen king.

The mountainous legacy of Jaehaerys the Wise weighed heavy on Viserys’ shoulders, and this is probably why he also strived to keep the peace in his time. But while Jaehaerys was always decisive yet just, Viserys’ rule was highlighted by his indecisiveness on all the important decisions. These led to one disaster after another, and with his death, Viserys’ heirs and family are vying for the Iron Throne, beginning a civil war that will separate the Targaryen dynasty from their glory days and thrust them into obscurity.

