King Jaehaerys sits on his throne flanked on either side by members of the royal court and family.
Image via HBO
Category:
TV
News

‘House of the Dragon’: Who is Jaehaerys Targaryen?

The greatest king in the history of Westeros?
Image of Jonathan Wright
Jonathan Wright
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 10:52 am

While House of the Dragon mostly revolves around King Viserys I and his heirs, it’s important to know what preceded his tumultuous reign.

Recommended Videos

HBO’s highly applauded spinoff to Game of Thrones takes place in the first century of Westeros, some 300 years before the events of the main television series. This is a time when the Targaryens were at the height of their power and ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the devastating fiery breath of their dragons and the shadow of their old Valyrian might.

Many years after Aegon the Conqueror united the Seven Kingdoms with the help of his giant dragon Balerion the Black Dread, a fourth Targaryen king ascended the Iron Throne and precipitated a legendary era of peace and prosperity for the entire name. His name was Jaehaerys Targaryen, known by many names and titles such as the Conciliator and the Wise.

Who was Jaehaerys Targaryen?

King Jaehaerys and Alysanne's wedding in 'Fire and Blood'
King Jaehaerys and Alysanne’s wedding in ‘Fire and Blood’ / Art by Douglas Wheatley

Jaehaerys began his reign in 48 AC after taking over from his uncle, Maegor the Cruel. Maegor was the son of Aegon the Conqueror and Visenya, and his rule marked many perils and devastations for the kingdom. When the lords of the realm could no longer tolerate his tyranny, they formed a coalition behind Jaehaerys, who was already proving himself to be a reliable leader.

Maegor tried to resist, but few lords declared themselves for him when he raised his banners. Ultimately, Maegor was one day found mysteriously dead on the Iron Throne.

Jaehaerys then arrived in King’s Landing and claimed the throne for himself. As his first act, he pardoned all of the lords and warriors who had served Maegor as a gesture of goodwill. He once again unified the great houses of Westeros under a firm hand and began working on mending many feuds between different houses, thus earning him the title of Conciliator.

Jaehaerys ultimately became the longest-ruling Targaryen monarch in history by sitting the Iron Throne for 55 years. His reign was marked by peace, stability, and a progression of the justice system. He made many legal reforms and used his treasury to improve the infrastructure. Most famously, Jaehaerys commissioned the building of the Kingsroad, which extended for 2,000 miles and connected almost all of Westeros.

Such was the extent of the king’s wisdom that he himself convened the Great Council of 101 AC at Harrenhal to determine his succession and avoid further bloodshed like times of old. It was at this council that Viserys was chosen king.

The mountainous legacy of Jaehaerys the Wise weighed heavy on Viserys’ shoulders, and this is probably why he also strived to keep the peace in his time. But while Jaehaerys was always decisive yet just, Viserys’ rule was highlighted by his indecisiveness on all the important decisions. These led to one disaster after another, and with his death, Viserys’ heirs and family are vying for the Iron Throne, beginning a civil war that will separate the Targaryen dynasty from their glory days and thrust them into obscurity.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘I’M SORRY???’: Granddaughter questions her whole family tree when she discovers unsettling age gap between her grandparents
TikTok age gap
TikTok age gap
TikTok age gap
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’M SORRY???’: Granddaughter questions her whole family tree when she discovers unsettling age gap between her grandparents
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ season 3’s surprise crossover scene reveals the next spinoff prequel Netflix needs to make
Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3/ Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3/ Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3/ Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ season 3’s surprise crossover scene reveals the next spinoff prequel Netflix needs to make
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Prince Harry may be overcome with ‘regret’ over giving King Charles a taste of his own medicine but Meghan Markle couldn’t care less
ABUJA, NIGERIA - MAY 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
ABUJA, NIGERIA - MAY 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
ABUJA, NIGERIA - MAY 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince Harry may be overcome with ‘regret’ over giving King Charles a taste of his own medicine but Meghan Markle couldn’t care less
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 17, 2024
Read Article What happened in ‘House of the Dragon’ season 1? Here’s a full recap
house of the dragon
house of the dragon
house of the dragon
Category: TV
TV
News
News
What happened in ‘House of the Dragon’ season 1? Here’s a full recap
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan just delivered a hilarious and important message about body positivity
Nicola Coughlan gives speech onstage
Nicola Coughlan gives speech onstage
Nicola Coughlan gives speech onstage
Category: News
News
‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan just delivered a hilarious and important message about body positivity
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I’M SORRY???’: Granddaughter questions her whole family tree when she discovers unsettling age gap between her grandparents
TikTok age gap
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’M SORRY???’: Granddaughter questions her whole family tree when she discovers unsettling age gap between her grandparents
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ season 3’s surprise crossover scene reveals the next spinoff prequel Netflix needs to make
Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3/ Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ season 3’s surprise crossover scene reveals the next spinoff prequel Netflix needs to make
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Prince Harry may be overcome with ‘regret’ over giving King Charles a taste of his own medicine but Meghan Markle couldn’t care less
ABUJA, NIGERIA - MAY 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince Harry may be overcome with ‘regret’ over giving King Charles a taste of his own medicine but Meghan Markle couldn’t care less
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 17, 2024
Read Article What happened in ‘House of the Dragon’ season 1? Here’s a full recap
house of the dragon
Category: TV
TV
News
News
What happened in ‘House of the Dragon’ season 1? Here’s a full recap
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan just delivered a hilarious and important message about body positivity
Nicola Coughlan gives speech onstage
Category: News
News
‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan just delivered a hilarious and important message about body positivity
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 17, 2024
Author
Jonathan Wright
Jonathan is a religious consumer of movies, TV shows, video games, and speculative fiction. And when he isn't doing that, he likes to write about them. He can get particularly worked up when talking about 'The Lord of the Rings' or 'A Song of Ice and Fire' or any work of high fantasy, come to think of it.