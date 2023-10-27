‘House of Villains’: Who was the first contestant eliminated?

This article contains spoilers for ‘House of Villains’ through episode 3, which aired on E! on Oct. 26.

The newest franchise taking the reality competition community by storm is House of Villains, and the game is officially afoot after the first contestant was eliminated from the game.

It took three episodes to get there, but after 10 notorious reality stars played for power and later, a few battled for safety, Vanderpump Rules‘ Jax Taylor’s campaign to become “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” while cashing a $200,000 check came to an end.

So, what led to the 44-year-old reformed bad boy’s departure?

The Apprentice legend and perhaps the most famous reality villain of them all, Omarosa, was crowned the “Supervillain of the Week” by winning the first Battle Royale competition of the season, “Balls Out.” She was then tasked to nominate three names for the Hit List — a list nobody wanted to be on as they’d have a one-in-three chance of going home.

Omarosa chose Jax, The Bachelor 21’s Corinne Olympios, and Love Is Blind season 2’s Shake Chatterjee to hang out on the chopping block while she, Love & Hip: Miami’s Bobby Lytes, and Bad Girls Club 2’s Tanisha Thomas enjoyed a spa day as a reward for her triumph.

Later, the three nominees drove golf carts around a course blindfolded while being directed by another villain of their choosing, all to win safety. Led by The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas, Shake had the fastest time, and he erased his name from the Hit List.

Although Corinne had gotten into a spat with Omarosa on the first day, it was Jax who remained the house’s target. He was viewed as the biggest physical threat there, and his social game wasn’t doing him any favors.

So, by the time the reality crew met host Joel McHale at the Banishment Ceremony, the writing was on the wall for Jax. And unsurprisingly, he was unanimously voted out. And for those like Bobby, unanimous means Jax received every single vote over Corinne.

Even though Tanisha, with whom Jax attempted to create an alliance, cut him from the game. “We all know that Jax is a snack,” Tanisha said in a confessional. “And as much as I love my snacks, baby, they’re no good for me, and they gotta go — sorry, Jax!”

Joel then asked Jax whether he had any parting words. “No, it was a lot of fun being here and I really appreciate that you guys had me,” Jax said. And just as the Bravo star finished delivering the last word of his goodbye speech, Omarosa ejected him from the game.

“Goodbye,” she coldly said, as the floor below him flipped upward, and he disappeared from House of Villains for good.