Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 volume 2 from the off.

Well, they went there. After Stranger Things fans spent weeks fearing for the fate of instant favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), the season’s second volume did just as we all expected and killed off the mullet-sporting metalhead. Seeing as life only got bad to worse for Eddie across the season, and yet he never lost his attitude and sense of humor, folks are heartbroken that his short stint on the show is already over.

Or is it? In the wake of Eddie’s death, a wild yet weirdly plausible fan theory is heating up across social media that suggests a way he could be resurrected in the series’ fifth and final season. Except, in true Stranger Things style, there’s a dark twist. Sadly, there’s zero chance of him waltzing out the Upside Down without a care in the world. No, as the theory goes, Eddie would be reborn anew… as a minion of Vecna. Yup, ‘fraid so. But how would this play out? Let’s take a look at the ins and outs of this theory.

Eddie might be resurrected… as a vampire

via Netflix

That’s right, it’s Morbin’ Munson time! The idea of Eddie being resurrected as a vampire might sound plain nuts, considering Stranger Things hasn’t never included classic monsters like vamps or werewolves in the past, but there is actually a surprising amount of logic to this theory. And it’s all to do with where the show gets more of its ideas from: Dungeons & Dragons.

The key here is the method of Eddie’s demise, as he’s bitten to death by a horde of demobats. His fateful encounter with the creatures was even foreshadowed all year long, as Eddie has a tattoo of some bats on his arm. Clearly the way he died is important. So what if creators the Duffers are setting Eddie up to transform into another classic D&D villain in season five? Namely, Kas the Bloody-Handed aka Kas the Destroyer, the half-human/half-vamp right-hand man to Vecna.

Wait, so who is Kas the Destroyer?

Image via Netflix

According to Dungeons & Dragons lore, Kas served as the loyal lieutenant of the uber-villain for many years, wielding the mighty Sword of Kas. Eventually, however, he turned against his master in order to usurp his power for himself, with legend having it that his own sword seeded the treacherous thoughts in his head. The ensuing battle destroyed Vecna’s Rotting Tower and cost the tyrant his left hand and eye. But Kas failed to vanquish his former master completely and was banished to the extradimensional realm, the Plane of Ash.

What are the clues pointing to Eddie becoming Kas?

Via Netflix

First of all, many fans have latched onto a statement the Duffers have made about a bite from the demobats being non-lethal. Obviously, this doesn’t mean that you can’t be pecked to death by a legion of them, but this nonetheless presents an opening for Eddie’s injuries to not be fatal. Especially if Vecna, who we know escaped to get his revenge another day, finds Eddie and brings him back to life as a creature more like himself, perhaps appointing him the masters of the demobats.

What’s more, Kas is even mentioned on-screen early in the season when the Hellfire Club is playing D&D. A more overt moment of possible foreshadowing occurs when the gang are throwing around ways of killing Vecna while hiding out at Skull Rock. Options such as decapitation and driving a stake through his heart are suggested, causing Steve to ask if Vecna is a vampire. Coincidence or a clever plant for a much later payoff?

People have also singled out the importance of Eddie’s choice of weaponry. Specifically, he creates a spiked shield from a trashcan lid and nails and uses a tree branch as a sword. Not only does this recall the Sword of Kas but the vampire is also known to carry… a spiked shield. As for the sword, it’s worth pointing out that Hopper discovers an ancient looking blade — literally Conan the Barbarian’s sword — in Russia. What if this was recovered from the Upside Down and could end up wielded by Eddie-Kas?

Will Eddie really become a vampire?

Image via Netflix

The reason this theory is so compelling is because, not only does it create a way for Eddie to come back, but it supplies the blueprints for an amazing arc for the character in season five. Imagine the surprise and the tragedy of Dustin realizing his friends survived only to have been brainwashed into becoming Vecna’s stooge? But then, as per Kas’ D&D history, he’d eventually pull a Winter Soldier and regain his personality. Eddie might even be the one to kill Vecna, thereby making him the show’s ultimate hero. Hey, maybe the whole town could be watching so his name can finally be cleared.

But is it going to happen? There are certainly a lot of hints pointing in this direction and every season to date has introduced a new villain inspired by D&D, so season five will no doubt follow suit. It’s just possible that Eddie really isn’t dead, except he may not return as the Eddie we know and love. Fans might learn the hard way to be careful what they wish for…