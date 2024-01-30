How did a legal drama come back from the dead to become Netflix’s most-streamed show of 2023?

If there’s one thing that’s an absolute guarantee in today’s world, it’s that classic trends, clothes, and even television shows often get revived from the dead to become an essential part of modern-day society. So in the vein of unforgettable television shows that have already aired but still possess an enormous amount of popularity, it’s no surprise Suits is at the top of the list.

Without a doubt, Suits is one of those shows that is highly deserving of several rewatches, so seeing the legal drama pop up in Netflix’s numbers certainly isn’t too much of a surprise. The biggest surprise is the years during which the show ran, with its pilot episode airing over ten years ago. But just as mullets have stunningly made an eye-catching return in 2024, it now appears the Aaron Korsh vehicle is making a monumental comeback.

Still, it’s undoubtedly shocking that a series which debuted over a decade ago has returned to the television limelight, prompting folks to wonder why the show has received a sudden spike in interest — and the answer likely won’t surprise you.

So, how exactly did Suits become Netflix’s most-streamed show in 2023?

Image via Netflix

Speaking honestly, it’s certainly not unheard of for an older show to maintain its popularity even years after its conclusion. In fact, classic sitcoms such as Everybody Loves Raymond and The Golden Girls still play on syndication and reruns, achieving an impressive amount of viewership along the way. But even as action-packed as Suits is and always has been, there’s an actual reason for its uptick in viewers.

In fact, the reason for Suits increasing in viewership is almost certainly due to consistent interest in Meghan Markle. Markle, of course, is now the present-day wife of Prince Harry of the Royal Family, with the couple’s marriage over the years leading to a separate Netflix documentary, a memoir from Harry himself, and a whirlwind of controversy surrounding their relationship in connection to fellow Royals.

In 2023, Suits set a jaw-dropping new record in regards to streaming in the U.S., with the critically-acclaimed legal drama garnering 57.7 billion minutes in streaming last year for Netflix — beating out the likes of The Office and Disney Plus’ Bluey in previous years. This revelation is hardly much of a surprise, seeing as the Royal Family is often a huge focal point for entertainment purposes. Just look at the overwhelming success of The Crown, after all.