Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary release date, trailer, and more

Since their exit from the British Royal Family in early 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the subject of countless sensationalist headlines, Lifetime movies, and one very controversial biography. The common thread among all of those? The main subjects were not the ones telling the story. That is about to change with the upcoming release of the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Megan and Harry’s memoir.

Back in late 2020, the couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to develop “scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming”. Though Meghan’s animated series, tentatively named Pearl, was canceled in May, she later confirmed that a docuseries about her and Harry’s relationship, directed by Oscar nominee Liz Garbus, was in the making.

Here is all we know about Harry & Meghan, the upcoming Netflix exclusive docuseries.

Trailers and posters

A brief teaser was revealed by Netflix on Dec. 1, 2022, along with the official poster and the actual title Harry & Meghan. It shows a series of personal pictures of Harry and Meghan, most in black and white, with brief appearances of the couple in individual interviews and some voice-over lines.

Image via Netflix

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” says Harry. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family”. Meghan adds: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Though Meghan and Harry have entrusted director Liz Garbus with their story, they are not the ones putting the series together. The story is going to be told through Garbus’ lens. It is the second time the pair have offered their view on all that has happened, with the first being an exclusive interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Release date, number of episodes, and episode length

Unfortunately, no release date or window was given so far. Both the teaser and the official Netflix landing page for Harry & Meghan only include the words “Coming soon”. With the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, in January 2023, we might be looking at an early 2023 premiere for the series, so it should not take long for more information to come out.

Netflix has not provided any information regarding number or length of the episodes either.

Crew and other details

Liz Garbus, nominated for Oscars as a director of documentaries like 1998’s The Farm: Angola, USA and 2015’s What Happened, Miss Simone? — the latter also a Netflix original — directed the docuseries.

Harry and Meghan’s own Archewell Productions is responsible for the project, with Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, and Angus Wall serving as executive producers.

We will update this article when more information is available.