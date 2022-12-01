Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promise their side of the story in Netflix doc teaser

After countless tabloid headlines and a trilogy of Lifetime original biopics, it’s now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s turn to tell their own story with the new Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan.

The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex have granted “unprecedented and in-depth” access in order to “share the other side of their high-profile love story,” according to a press release.

Meghan started as an actor known for her roles in shows like Suits but she was soon swept up in a romance with Prince Harry. The pair got married and they’ve been a media sensation as one of the world’s most famous couples ever since. In a stunning move in 2020, the couple decided to step away from the royal life.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan opened up about the pressures associated with being in the royal family and why she and Harry chose to leave it. And it seems these topics will once again be touched upon in the documentary series, with Meghan saying in the trailer, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

In the trailer, Harry also speaks about wanting to protect Meghan and the two children they share from the constant media frenzy surrounding their lives. As the synopsis explained,

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Though Meghan quit acting in 2018 after she got married to Harry, she later founded a company in 2020 that focuses on non-profit and creative media projects, Archewell Inc., which is listed as a producing entity for the Netflix series.

Liz Garbus, who has been twice nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar, is the director for the six-part docuseries. Garbus is also a two-time Emmy winner.

Harry & Meghan, which already has a dedicated page on Netflix, is listed as “coming soon” but does not yet have a firm release date.